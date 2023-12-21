Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH opened at $220.26 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

