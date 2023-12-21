Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $737,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $128.12.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

