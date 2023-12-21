Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.56 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $452.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $468.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.