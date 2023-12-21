Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $561,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,380,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $631,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 970,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,654,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $561,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,380,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,200 shares of company stock worth $50,325,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.