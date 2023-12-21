Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 70.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,732,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.6 %

Ares Management stock opened at $114.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.