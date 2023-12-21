Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,391 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $611.03 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $647.11. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.