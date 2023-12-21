Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.