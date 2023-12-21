Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,094 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DOV opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

