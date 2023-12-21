Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,710 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GPC opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.