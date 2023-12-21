Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,750 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

