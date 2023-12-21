Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 368 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $421.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.