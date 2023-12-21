Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,332 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4,846.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

