Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 967 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 206.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

