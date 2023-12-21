Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 183,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $409.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.