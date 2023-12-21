Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,171 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $368.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

