Henrik Ancher-Jensen Sells 26,331 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

A stock opened at $138.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.