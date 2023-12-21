Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $459.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.80 and a 200-day moving average of $456.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

