Hyperion Partners LLC Sells 78 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hyperion Partners LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $481.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.