Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.6% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.19. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

