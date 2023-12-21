International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 90,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

IFF stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

