Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of J opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.