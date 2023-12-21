Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $368.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.74.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.