Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $368.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.74.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.