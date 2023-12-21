Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $368.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
