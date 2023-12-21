Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 95.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.41 and its 200 day moving average is $448.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.