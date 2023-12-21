L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.58 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.