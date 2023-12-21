Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $152.12 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.57.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

