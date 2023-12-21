LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LPLA opened at $221.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.
In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.73.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.
