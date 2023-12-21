LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $221.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.73.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

