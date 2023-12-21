MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $6.94 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.8% during the third quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 121,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $194.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.86. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

