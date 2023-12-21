Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $349.69 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 272,673 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 13.8% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $349,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

