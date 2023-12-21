Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is IMPACTfolio LLC’s 10th Largest Position

IMPACTfolio LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.84. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

