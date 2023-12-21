Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,730 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $370.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.24 and a 200-day moving average of $340.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

