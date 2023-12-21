Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.57.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

