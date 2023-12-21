MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MLKN opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLKN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLKN

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.