MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.53 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

