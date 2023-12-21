MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 699 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,631,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,579,637,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $462.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.19. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

