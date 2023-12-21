Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.84. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

