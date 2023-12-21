National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

