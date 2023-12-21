National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.27 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

