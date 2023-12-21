National Bank of Canada FI Has $12.83 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $657,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $154.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

