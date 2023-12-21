National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $534.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

