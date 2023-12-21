Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $368.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

