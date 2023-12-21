NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Successful Portfolios LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.5% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

