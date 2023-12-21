NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NVDA opened at $481.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.41 and a 200-day moving average of $448.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.