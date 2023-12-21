NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 54,647 shares during the quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.41 and a 200-day moving average of $448.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

