NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

