NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 85.4% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.6% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NVDA opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.41 and a 200-day moving average of $448.19. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

