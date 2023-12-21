Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 171,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 53.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 290,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

