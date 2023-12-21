Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $368.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

