PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

